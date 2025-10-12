Memorial tournament honours slain B.C. boy, fuels push for tougher driving laws

Send this page to someone via email

The puck dropped at Kerry Park Arena in Cowichan Valley on Saturday, marking the start of a memorial tournament for 12-year-old Xavier Rasul-Jankovics.

Xavier was struck and killed by a vehicle in late August while rollerblading near his Cobble Hill home. RCMP say the 17-year-old driver lost control at the wheel and speed was a factor in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

For his family, returning to the arena was emotional.

“This is my first time in the arena since the day before Xavier died, when we were here for an exhibition game,” said Xavier’s Mother Zahra Rasul.

“We got a lot of people here that we love and who love us. Xavier grew up in this arena from when he was three years old, first coming to watch his brother play and then himself playing on the rep teams here.”

The weekend rallied the entire local hockey community and brought together six teams for the inaugural tournament.

Xavier’s former assistant coach, Kyle Hamilton, said renaming the tournament was a natural decision.

“He was the glue of the team, on every team he was ever on, and it’s a great way to just keep that memory going some,” said Hamilton.

The fundraiser has already brought in significant support.

“Everybody’s involved,” said the fundraising team spokesperson Jeff Williams.

“That just speaks volumes of the family. Because, he was a good kid, he was a great kid and people want to help.”

Beyond the rink, the family is determined to create lasting change.

The family is pushing for Xavier’s Law: a proposal that would suspend the licenses of drivers involved in fatal crashes until their cases go to court.

“We’re so devastated having lost Xavier. It’s not something we would wish on anybody, on any family, and we feel like it can’t be in vain,” said Rasul.

“We need to keep our streets safe, because children should be able to play hockey on their road, to rollerblade, to ride their bikes without fear of being mowed down by dangerous drivers.”

The family has already met with the premier and other government officials, and says the proposal has support.

A petition has also gathered thousands of signatures.

“We need to help save future children and help save future lives. Even if it saves just one, that would be enough,” said Xavier’s Father Josh Jankovics.

As the tournament continues, the family says it’s not just about remembering a young boy who loved hockey but making sure his legacy leads to change.

“It’s not something you ever get over; we’re just going to have to figure how to grow around that hole in our hearts,” said Rasul.