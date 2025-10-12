Yesavage says family, girlfriend subject to abuse

TORONTO – Blue Jays rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage says his family and girlfriend have been subjected to abuse from fans during baseball’s post-season.
Yesavage opened his news conference this afternoon with a statement to media on the “attacks” his loved ones have faced.
He threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, striking out 11, as Toronto beat the New York Yankees 13-7 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.
The Blue Jays went on to eliminate New York from the best-of-five series in four games.
Yesavage has been named Toronto’s starter for Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.
The 22-year-old did not take followup questions after his initial statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.
