Yesavage says family, girlfriend subject to abuse

TORONTO – Blue Jays rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage says his family and girlfriend have been subjected to abuse from fans during baseball’s post-season.

Yesavage opened his news conference this afternoon with a statement to media on the “attacks” his loved ones have faced.

He threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, striking out 11, as Toronto beat the New York Yankees 13-7 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

The Blue Jays went on to eliminate New York from the best-of-five series in four games.

Yesavage has been named Toronto’s starter for Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.

The 22-year-old did not take followup questions after his initial statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.