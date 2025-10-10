Rankin aims to keep Elks alive against Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Through the first eight games of the Edmonton Elks season, running back Justin Rankin averaged 5.2 yards a carry for 308 yards, twice was held to zero yards in a game, and scored just two touchdowns.

The Elks were 2-6 over that stretch.

In the seven games since, the five-foot-10, 215-pound native of Oberlin, Ohio, has rushed for 530 yards, a 6.8-yard average, and six touchdowns. The Elks won four of those games to resurrect their playoff hopes, which are on the line again Saturday night when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

So what happened between Weeks 10 and 11 of the CFL season that led to the turnaround for both Rankin and the Elks?

“Nothing really changed,” Rankin said this week after he signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. “We had a lot of new guys coming together, trying to get used to each other, each other’s playing styles, and believing in each other.

“I think that was the big thing that did probably change, we believed a lot more. It takes time to build that chemistry and that bond.”

Offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic backed that assessment, adding he and Stephen Sorrells, offensive line coach and run game coordinator, also had to find some common ground.

“It’s been a mix of schemes with coach Sorrells,” Maksymic said. “He and I had never worked together so integrating how I see things and how he sees things and then everybody coming together as far as the players go and taking what we learn and teach in the meeting rooms to the field. We’ve definitely hit our stride in the last month or so.”

The pivotal individual in the Elks improved performance on offence has been Rankin, an avid hiker who loves the Alberta parks and a self-proclaimed “pretty good” bowler in the off-season, who was signed on Nov. 23, 2023, released May 19, 2024, re-signed July 21 and finally made the roster on Aug. 2.

“I was grateful,” Rankin said of the Elks giving him a second chance. “They gave me a chance to come into camp and showcase my skills. That’s all I really asked for.”

His breakthrough game came on Aug. 17 last year when he ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-22 Edmonton win over the Toronto Argonauts. That was Week 11. By season’s end he had rushed for 765 yards on only 98 carries for a CFL-best 7.8 yards per carry.

“He’s been one of our best players the whole year,” head coach Mark Kilam said of Rankin’s 2025 performance. “He’s explosive, has a ton of explosive plays, brings energy every day, works tremendously hard, great in the room.

“He plays with a ton of heart. We know he’s incredibly skilled, has the flashy, sexy plays … he’s a great asset to the team on the field and in the room. He loves the game and it shows in the way he plays.”

The 6-9 Elks need a win over the 8-7 Bombers to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. An Edmonton loss and a Calgary win over Hamilton eliminates the Elks. An Elks win by 14 points or more would give them a playoff tiebreaker over Winnipeg but the Bombers can secure a playoff berth with a victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.