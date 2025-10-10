Menu

Politics

J.K. Rowling fires back at Vancouver Park Board after apology over Harry Potter event

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 5:10 pm
1 min read
Backlash against Harry Potter attraction in Stanley Park
After backlash against a new Harry Potter-themed attraction in Stanley Park, one Park Board commissioner is looking into cancelling the contract. Alissa Thibault reports – Sep 9, 2025
Author J.K. Rowling has fired back at the Vancouver Park Board after they apologized for hosting a Harry Potter-themed event next month in Stanley Park.

Rowling posted some comments on X about park board commissioner Tom Digby’s tweet saying they had apologized to the 2sLGBTQ+ community for the event.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know Vancouver Parks and Recreations had avowed me, so the disavowal hasn’t been much of a blow,” Rowling wrote.

“Next time, send me a certificate of avowal, wait until I’ve proudly framed it, hung it over my PC and taken a selfie with it, THEN revoke it.”

Bright Nights in Stanley Park replaced by Harry Potter themed attraction

In recent years, Rowling has come under fire for her outspoken views on transgender rights. (In 2020, Rowling described transgender hormone therapy as a “new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people.”)

In April, the U.K. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law.

Rowling celebrated the ruling, posting on social media that “It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK.”

Digby confirmed that Rowling will receive royalties from every ticket sold for the event and that “direct connection” made him question what they are doing bringing the event to Stanley Park.

