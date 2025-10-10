J.K. Rowling fires back at Vancouver Park Board after apology over Harry Potter event

Send this page to someone via email

Author J.K. Rowling has fired back at the Vancouver Park Board after they apologized for hosting a Harry Potter-themed event next month in Stanley Park.

Rowling posted some comments on X about park board commissioner Tom Digby’s tweet saying they had apologized to the 2sLGBTQ+ community for the event.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know Vancouver Parks and Recreations had avowed me, so the disavowal hasn’t been much of a blow,” Rowling wrote.

“Next time, send me a certificate of avowal, wait until I’ve proudly framed it, hung it over my PC and taken a selfie with it, THEN revoke it.”

1:47 Bright Nights in Stanley Park replaced by Harry Potter themed attraction

In recent years, Rowling has come under fire for her outspoken views on transgender rights. (In 2020, Rowling described transgender hormone therapy as a “new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people.”)

Story continues below advertisement

In April, the U.K. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rowling celebrated the ruling, posting on social media that “It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK.”

Digby confirmed that Rowling will receive royalties from every ticket sold for the event and that “direct connection” made him question what they are doing bringing the event to Stanley Park.