J.K. Rowling fires back at Vancouver Park Board after apology over Harry Potter event

Author J.K. Rowling has fired back at the Vancouver Park Board after they apologized for hosting a Harry Potter-themed event next month in Stanley Park.
Rowling posted some comments on X about park board commissioner Tom Digby’s tweet saying they had apologized to the 2sLGBTQ+ community for the event.
“To be honest, I didn’t even know Vancouver Parks and Recreations had avowed me, so the disavowal hasn’t been much of a blow,” Rowling wrote.
“Next time, send me a certificate of avowal, wait until I’ve proudly framed it, hung it over my PC and taken a selfie with it, THEN revoke it.”
In recent years, Rowling has come under fire for her outspoken views on transgender rights. (In 2020, Rowling described transgender hormone therapy as a “new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people.”)
In April, the U.K. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law.
Get daily National news
Rowling celebrated the ruling, posting on social media that “It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK.”
Digby confirmed that Rowling will receive royalties from every ticket sold for the event and that “direct connection” made him question what they are doing bringing the event to Stanley Park.
- Automatic tax-filing for low-income Canadians coming in 2025 budget: Carney
- CUSMA renegotiation won’t resolve all trade issues with U.S., Carney says
- Carney defends paying more than half a million a year to CEO appointees
- Proposed Quebec constitution will protect province’s identity and autonomy, Legault says
Comments