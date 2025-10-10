Rideau Lakes council goes virtual after police called to raucous meeting

Send this page to someone via email

The Township of Rideau Lakes has suspended in-person council meetings after a tense Oct., 6 session that involved verbal altercations, a call to local police and staff invoking their right to refuse work under Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

The Township announced Thursday that all council and committee-of-the-whole meetings will now be held virtually “until further notice,” citing workplace safety concerns.

In an email to Global News, chief administrative officer Shellee Fournier said that the Oct. 6 meeting was adjourned after two heated exchanges involving members of the public and deputy mayor Debbie Hutchings.

“After an altercation between the Deputy Mayor and a member of the public, I warned Council that I would be pulling staff from the meeting if Council did not maintain decorum,” Fournier wrote. “After a second verbal dispute… and the Deputy Mayor phoning the police, I ended the meeting and staff left.”

Fournier confirmed that Hutchings called police, though she declined to comment on Hutchings’ reasons.

Fournier said the township is now exploring how to move forward.

The situation has drawn increased public attention after resident Wendy Alford, who attended the meeting, posted a video on Facebook addressing the incident and calling for political accountability.

Alford claims there are multiple complains and allegations against Mayor Arie Hoogenboom. She added that some of those complaints were investigated, with a few relating to breaches of the township’s code of conduct.

In the video, she criticizes council’s handling of the situation and urges residents to contact MPP Steve Clark and Minister Rob Flack to express concern.

“If you want to do something, immediately write to your council,” she said in the video.

The township did not comment directly on Alford’s video, instead pointing to its public statement explaining the shift to virtual meetings for the safety and security of staff.

Although police were called to the Oct., 6 meeting, it’s unclear if any charges were laid.

The township said the incident was isolated and emphasized its commitment to providing a safe and respectful environment for council, staff, and the public.

For now, residents and public can access upcoming virtual meetings through the town’s official website.