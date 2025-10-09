Two charged for flying drones over Jays games

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Toronto police say two people have been fined and charged for flying drones over the Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays post-season baseball games.

Police say the charges were laid under Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Police say the two people were allegedly flying “micro-drones,” weighing less than 249 grams.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rogers Centre drone policy says the stadium is within the nearby Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport’s no-fly zone.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Jays are back at home Sunday after beating the New York Yankees to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025