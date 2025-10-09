SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Two charged for flying drones over Jays games

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 2:39 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto police say two people have been fined and charged for flying drones over the Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays post-season baseball games.

Police say the charges were laid under Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Police say they used “specialized drone detection technology” to spot and intercept three unauthorized drone flights over the stadium during the games on Saturday and Sunday.

Police say the two people were allegedly flying “micro-drones,” weighing less than 249 grams.

The Rogers Centre drone policy says the stadium is within the nearby Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport’s no-fly zone.

The Jays are back at home Sunday after beating the New York Yankees to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025

© 2025 The Canadian Press

