Regina applies for provincial disaster relief following major September flooding

The City of Regina has approved a decision to apply for provincial disaster relief after major storms in September damaged many residential buildings and homes in the area.

On Wednesday, Regina city council unanimously agreed to apply to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency in order to designate the city as eligible for the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).

The intense rainfall overwhelmed storm-water systems across the city, leading to widespread flooding, multiple road closures and expensive repairs.

Now, residents in the area are pushing for a solution.

According to city administration, Service Regina received 124 service requests related to water damage in residents’ homes since the heavy rain.

Council documents from the meeting noted that neighbourhoods across Regina were affected, with storm-water infrastructure unable to keep pace with the demand.

With council’s approval, the city has already submitted the necessary paperwork to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency within the required 30-day deadline.

If the province approves Regina’s application, residents with uninsurable damage to their primary residences will be able to apply for financial assistance through the disaster relief program.

According to city council documents, the program would cover essential repairs to homes, including furnaces, hot water heaters, drywall, insulation, flooring, utility hookups, and, in exceptional cases, mould remediation.

Cleanup costs such as debris removal and temporary protective measures like sandbagging may also be eligible.

However, the relief program would not cover upgrades or improvements beyond restoring the property to its pre-disaster condition, unless required by updated building codes.

Homeowners may be eligible for up to $240,000 in compensation, while small businesses, non-profits, and agricultural operations could receive up to $500,000.

The program operates on a cost-sharing model, with the province covering 95 per cent of eligible expenses, and the claimant responsible for the remaining five per cent.

Landlords who meet small business criteria may also qualify for up to $240,000 per unit, to a maximum of $500,000.

This marks the second time in the past few years that Regina has pursued PDAP designation, with a similar request approved in 2023 following damaging rainstorms in June of that year.

As extreme weather events continue to challenge local infrastructure, city official documents cite that these measures are part of a broader effort to make repairs affordable for residents.