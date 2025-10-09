Winnipeg man arrested after knife pulled on construction workers: police

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg man is in custody after two construction workers were attacked on a Portage Avenue job site Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The suspect, 43, is accused of pulling a knife on the workers, who fled into a nearby building. No one was hurt in the incident, police said, although one of the workers’ jackets was damaged by a slash from the knife.

Officers tracked the suspect down 20 minutes later on Balmoral Street, where he was arrested and a knife was seized.

He faces two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as charges for weapon possession and breach of recognizance.