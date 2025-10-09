Menu

Environment

Deep Sky announces plans to build carbon removal facility in Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba unveils plan to get province to net zero by 2050'
Manitoba unveils plan to get province to net zero by 2050
RELATED: The Manitoba government says it wants to get the province to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Carbon capture startup Deep Sky says it will build a commercial carbon removal facility in southwestern Manitoba.

The first phase of the project is expected to be able to remove 30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide directly from the air per year.

At full scale, the plan is for a facility with annual removal capacity of 500,000 tonnes.

Get daily National news

The Montreal-based company says final site selection is expected this fall with construction of the facility to begin next year.

Deep Sky recently began operations of its first facility in Alberta.

Deep Sky Alpha has an annual removal capacity of 3,000 tonnes.

Click to play video: 'End of consumer carbon tax'
End of consumer carbon tax
© 2025 The Canadian Press

