Deep Sky announces plans to build carbon removal facility in Manitoba

Carbon capture startup Deep Sky says it will build a commercial carbon removal facility in southwestern Manitoba.

The first phase of the project is expected to be able to remove 30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide directly from the air per year.

At full scale, the plan is for a facility with annual removal capacity of 500,000 tonnes.

The Montreal-based company says final site selection is expected this fall with construction of the facility to begin next year.

Deep Sky recently began operations of its first facility in Alberta.

Deep Sky Alpha has an annual removal capacity of 3,000 tonnes.