Crime

2 stabbed during phone robbery at West Edmonton Mall transit centre, 3 arrested

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 3:26 pm
1 min read
FILE: The West Edmonton Mall transit centre along 90 Avenue on Aug. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE: The West Edmonton Mall transit centre along 90 Avenue on Aug. 30, 2021. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed during an unprovoked and violent robbery at a west-end transit centre, police say.

According to police, three people have been charged in the incident.

The attack happened on Oct. 1 around 5:30 a.m. at the ETS transit centre on the north side of West Edmonton Mall, near 90 Avenue and 175 Street.

Police said the three accused approached a pair of men waiting at the bus station and demanded their cellphones.

When the men refused to give up their phones, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed both men and robbed them of their cellphones.

Police said the suspects — two men and a woman — then fled the area on bicycles.

The victims, a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

Police began searching for the suspects. The EPS Operations and Intelligence Command Centre (OICC) worked with Edmonton Transit Service, the Stony Plain Road BEATS team and West Division patrol officers to promptly identify the three suspects.

Trending Now

“This was an outstanding multi-branch response and a strong example of the great work our officers and partners do on the ground every day to make transit, and our city, safer,” said EPS Det. Aaron Sauve.

On Oct. 2, within 24 hours of the attacks, all three accused were arrested along the Stony Plain Road corridor, to the northeast of the transit centre.

EPS said the accused are well-known to police.

Kalend Edwards, 31, Tristan Niastus, 28, and Jessalyn Edwards, 28, have all been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

