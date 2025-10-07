Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ikea closing its small format store at Scarborough Town Centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 12:03 pm
1 min read
The Ikea store building is seen Tuesday March 30, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The Ikea store building is seen Tuesday March 30, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ikea has announced it will close its small format store at the Scarborough Town Centre shopping mall in Toronto sometime early next year.

The furniture retailer says shifting consumer behaviour toward online shopping and the limited range of products that could be offered at the smaller store resulted in weaker-than-expected performance.

The small format store opened in August 2023.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The location is expected to remain open until a final closing date is determined.

Ikea says the store employs 130 people.

The retailer says it aims to minimize the impact of the closure as much as possible for employees, including exploring available options in other IKEA locations.

Click to play video: 'BIV: Retail rankings, Ikea Canada slashes prices'
BIV: Retail rankings, Ikea Canada slashes prices
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices