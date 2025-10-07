Ikea closing its small format store at Scarborough Town Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Ikea has announced it will close its small format store at the Scarborough Town Centre shopping mall in Toronto sometime early next year.

The furniture retailer says shifting consumer behaviour toward online shopping and the limited range of products that could be offered at the smaller store resulted in weaker-than-expected performance.

The small format store opened in August 2023.

The location is expected to remain open until a final closing date is determined.

Ikea says the store employs 130 people.

The retailer says it aims to minimize the impact of the closure as much as possible for employees, including exploring available options in other IKEA locations.