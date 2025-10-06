Trump says new 25% tariff on heavy trucks coming in weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. is imposing an additional import tariff on foreign-made heavy trucks entering the country, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.

The new tariffs will go into effect on Nov. 1.

“Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on his social media website Truth Social.

The announcement comes a day before Trump is set to host Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, with trade dominating the agenda between the two leaders.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last week, Trump had reiterated a past vow that he would put import tariffs of 100 per cent on pharmaceutical drugs, 50 per cent on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30 per cent on upholstered furniture and 25 per cent on heavy trucks starting on Oct. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

While Trump did not provide a legal justification for the tariffs, he said on Truth Social that the taxes on imported kitchen cabinets and sofas were needed “for National Security and other reasons.”

Under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the administration launched a Section 232 investigation in April about the impacts on national security from pharmaceutical drug and truck imports. The Commerce Department launched a 232 investigation into timber and lumber in March, though it’s unclear whether the furniture tariffs stem from that.

Trump is set to host Carney in the Oval Office on Tuesday, a meeting which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “looks forward to.”

“I’m sure trade will be a topic of discussion tomorrow, and all of the other issues that are facing both Canada and the United States. I know the president looks forward to having that discussion with Carney in the Oval Office,” Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

–with files from Associated Press