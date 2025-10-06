Blue Jays will try for sweep in the Bronx

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays were brimming with confidence as they hit the road in their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

After scoring a whopping 23 runs over two decisive victories at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays will try to continue their strong play in Game 3 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

“We have a challenge ahead of us going to New York, no doubt about it,” said Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement, who homered in a 13-7 on Sunday in Game 2. “But it was huge to take care of business (in Toronto).”

The Blue Jays, who opened the best-of-five series with a 10-1 rout on Saturday, travelled to New York late Sunday. The teams were scheduled to hold workouts on Monday afternoon.

Right-hander Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 earned-run average) was tabbed to start for Toronto in Game 3 against left-hander Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09).

If necessary, Game 4 would be played Wednesday in New York. The series would return to Toronto for Game 5 on Friday if needed.

“There’s been a lot of weird things that have happened in baseball this year,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the Game 2 loss. “This would not be the weirdest – us rallying.

“We’ll come ready to go Tuesday, expect to win, and then look to win again.”

Toronto’s 23-run total is the most by any club through the first two games of the playoffs in Major League Baseball history. Teams that take a 2-0 lead in best-of-five MLB series go on to win 89 per cent of the time.

The Blue Jays have an 85-per cent chance to advance, per the FanGraphs website.

New York’s pitching staff was simply battered over the two games at Rogers Centre. Neither Yankees starter lasted past the fourth inning.

The Blue Jays have more home runs (eight) than strikeouts (seven). Toronto has outhit New York 29-16.

The series winner will play the Detroit Tigers or the Seattle Mariners in a best-of-seven AL Championship Series. That series is tied at one with Game 3 scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

The ALCS winner will meet the National League Championship Series winner in the World Series.

The Blue Jays haven’t won a series since reaching the ALCS in 2016 for a second straight year. Toronto’s last World Series title came in 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.