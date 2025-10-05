Blue Jays manager tinkers with lineup for Game 2

TORONTO – Blue Jays manager John Schneider tinkered with his lineup for Game 2 of the American League Division Series against star left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.
Davis Schneider, Myles Straw and former Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa were moved into the starting lineup.
Utilityman Addison Barger and outfielders Anthony Santander and Nathan Lukes, who all started in Toronto’s 10-1 victory in Game 1, were available off the bench.
Schneider was set to bat second and play left field. Kiner-Falefa got the start at second base and was given the No. 7 spot in the order, two spots ahead of the right-fielder Straw.
“Fried is a tough matchup for anyone, lefty or righty,” Schneider said before the game. “Just tried to keep our defence intact as best we could and have some options against their right-handed bullpen.”
Rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage was tabbed to make his fourth career big-league start for the Blue Jays.
Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.
