Canada

Northern Manitoba community recovering from wildfire faces winter food crisis

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted October 5, 2025 12:07 pm
Leaf Rapids faces winter food crisis
WATCH: After fleeing devastating wildfires, residents of Leaf Rapids, Man., have returned to a new disaster. With no way to store food, the community now faces a desperate race against the cold.
Forced from their homes due to summer wildfires, residents of Leaf Rapids in northwestern Manitoba have returned to the community but now face a new disaster.

With fridges and freezers destroyed, their ability to store food for the winter ahead is gone.

For the whole story, watch the video above.

