Health

Doctor shortage leads to closure at Delta ER

The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
A dark doorway with an illuminated Main Entrance sign View image in full screen
The Delta Hospital emergency room entrance. Global News
DELTA – Fraser Health is warning that the emergency room at the Delta Hospital will temporarily close for more than 12 hours this weekend due to a doctor staffing shortage.

It says in a news release that the interruption will take place from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The health authority says the 6 p.m. cutoff will ensure that all patients already in the emergency room can been seen by a physician before they end their shift at 1:30 a.m.

It says that emergency-trained nurses will remain on site during the interruption to help walk-in patients with basic care and to help redirect or transfer patients to neighbouring hospitals.

Fraser Health says in a news release that the disruption only impacts the emergency department, and all other services at the hospital will remain available overnight.

It says all other Fraser Health Emergency Departments will remain open, but warns the closure may result in longer wait times for non-urgent care at other emergency rooms in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

