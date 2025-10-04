Young man dies after fight in Quebec park

TERREBONNE – A young man in Quebec’s Lanaudière region has died after a fight broke out in a park in Terrebonne.
Local police were called to the park on Des Seigneurs Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday evening.
The investigation has since been transferred to provincial police, who are treating it as a homicide.
The provincial police force says several people were involved in the altercation.
By time first responders arrived they found the man believed to be between 18 and 20 with serious injuries, police spokesperson Camille Savoie said.
He was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The police force wouldn’t say what type of weapon was involved.
Police are also looking into a hit-and-run that happened around the same time in the area, to see if there may be a link between the two incidents.
The driver suspected to be involved has been located and will undergo questioning, Savoie said.
Provincial police have yet to locate the victim, who they say was hit while walking on foot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.
