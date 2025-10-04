Young man dies after fight in Quebec park

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TERREBONNE – A young man in Quebec’s Lanaudière region has died after a fight broke out in a park in Terrebonne.

Local police were called to the park on Des Seigneurs Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday evening.

The investigation has since been transferred to provincial police, who are treating it as a homicide.

Related Video 0:51 Preliminary hearing in case of 4-year-old Serenity Preliminary hearing in case of 4-year-old Serenity – Jan 29, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial police force says several people were involved in the altercation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

By time first responders arrived they found the man believed to be between 18 and 20 with serious injuries, police spokesperson Camille Savoie said.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police force wouldn’t say what type of weapon was involved.

Police are also looking into a hit-and-run that happened around the same time in the area, to see if there may be a link between the two incidents.

The driver suspected to be involved has been located and will undergo questioning, Savoie said.

Provincial police have yet to locate the victim, who they say was hit while walking on foot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.