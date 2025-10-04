Two dead, one injured in collision between farm tractor, truck in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a two-vehicle collision that has resulted in multiple fatalities.
On Friday, October 3, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., OPP, local fire services, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a collision involving a farm tractor and a pick-up truck on Eighth Line in Mapleton.
Both the occupants of the pick-up truck, a 32-year-old male and a 39-year-old female from Drayton were pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the farm tractor was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Eighth Line remains closed between Sideroad 19 and Sideroad 17 as the investigation remains ongoing with assistance from Traffic Incident Management Enforcement, Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams.
OPP thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.
Authorities are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the Wellington OPP.
