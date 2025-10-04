Two dead, one injured in collision between farm tractor, truck in Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a two-vehicle collision that has resulted in multiple fatalities.

On Friday, October 3, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., OPP, local fire services, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a collision involving a farm tractor and a pick-up truck on Eighth Line in Mapleton.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Both the occupants of the pick-up truck, a 32-year-old male and a 39-year-old female from Drayton were pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the farm tractor was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Eighth Line remains closed between Sideroad 19 and Sideroad 17 as the investigation remains ongoing with assistance from Traffic Incident Management Enforcement, Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams.

OPP thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the Wellington OPP.