Former Manitoba cop charged with theft, breach of trust, RCMP say

A former Manitoba RCMP officer is facing theft and breach of trust charges in connection with a public complaint from last November.
The Portage la Prairie detachment received the complaint on Nov. 27, 2024, in which the complainant accused an officer of stealing $300 from his vehicle during a traffic stop a week earlier.
During the investigation, which included interviews with witnesses, other RCMP officers, and the complainant, the officer in question resigned from the police service.
On Thursday, the former officer was served with a summons by Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County, Ont., and will appear in a Portage courtroom on Oct. 21.
The investigation was monitored by the Independent Investigation Unit, police said.
