Former Manitoba cop charged with theft, breach of trust, RCMP say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A former Manitoba RCMP officer is facing theft and breach of trust charges in connection with a public complaint from last November.

The Portage la Prairie detachment received the complaint on Nov. 27, 2024, in which the complainant accused an officer of stealing $300 from his vehicle during a traffic stop a week earlier.

During the investigation, which included interviews with witnesses, other RCMP officers, and the complainant, the officer in question resigned from the police service.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Thursday, the former officer was served with a summons by Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County, Ont., and will appear in a Portage courtroom on Oct. 21.

The investigation was monitored by the Independent Investigation Unit, police said.