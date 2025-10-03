Negotiations at an impasse as second phase of transit strikes in Montreal nears end

Send this page to someone via email

The second phase of strikes by Montreal’s public transit maintenance workers is coming to an end, but there is still no deal in sight.

The latest strike by about 2,400 workers began Sept. 22 and is scheduled to end this weekend.

Over two weeks metro and bus service was limited to rush hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

View image in full screen A Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) mechanic protests outside their facility in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Labour Minister Jean Boulet says he plans to meet union leaders and representatives of the city’s transit agency — Société de transport de Montréal.

The union has threatened to launch a third strike — the first one took place between June 9-17.

Quebec’s labour tribunal would have to review the union’s plans to maintain a minimum level of service before workers could walk off the job again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.