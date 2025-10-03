Edmonton Oilers sign head coach Kris Knoblauch to extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers signed head coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year extension Friday, keeping him under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Knoblauch has guided the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup finals since replacing Jay Woodcroft behind the bench on Nov. 12, 2023.

After a 3-9-1 start to the 2023-24 campaign, Edmonton went on to post a 48-16-5 record under Knoblauch before reaching the final, falling in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

The 47-year-old from Imperial, Sask., then posted a 48-29-5 record in 2024-25 — his first full season. Edmonton went 12-4 through three playoff rounds, but again lost the final to Florida in six games.

“Just being part of this team the last couple of years has been phenomenal, and to be able to work for this organization I’m very blessed to have talented players and also players with outstanding character who want to win,” Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch said he’s happy to have some security coming into this season, especially after the team stumbled out of the gate last season before turning things around.

“In the NHL you never know what’s going to happen,” Knoblauch said Friday. “You start off slowly, whatever, it’s nice to have it done and now we’re just worried about the regular season.

"Now that I've got that security it's nice and I don't have to worry about it. I can turn all my attention to our next game."

The focus now is taking the next step with a talented roster led by captain Connor McDavid — who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season — and fellow superstar Leon Draisaitl.

“We have some of the best players, high-character team players,” Knoblauch said. “To have two of the best on one team I feel very fortunate but I feel even more fortunate how high character they are, how much they want to win. They know the importance of the team environment and the contributions of others.”

Knoblauch was in his fifth season coaching the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, when he took his first NHL head coaching job with the Oilers.

He had previously served as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2017 to 2019, and coached McDavid for three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters.

Knoblauch also played junior hockey for the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Ice and spent five years playing at the University of Alberta.

— With files from John Korobanik, The Canadian Press