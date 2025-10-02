Video captures B.C. man and his dog chased by aggressive coyotes

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Coquitlam, B.C., man is sharing his experience of dealing with what he calls “extremely aggressive coyotes.”

Scott Towers says he was walking his dog in his neighbourhood on Tuesday morning when he spotted two coyotes running directly at them.

He said he turned around and quickly started running back to his house, only to have the two coyotes follow him to his front door.

Luckily, Towers said he was able to get himself and his dog inside safely and then he called the B.C. Conservation Service.

However, he is not sure enough is being done to prevent something like that from happening again.

“I’m not sure what they’re able to do, but it seems like there should be more to be done with these kinds of dangerous animals than they’re doing right now,” Towers told Global News.

“I felt like I just almost lost our dog yesterday, and it was really hard, couldn’t stop breathing really hard and my heart was beating, it was very stressful.”

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it is monitoring the situation in Port Coquitlam.