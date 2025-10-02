Menu

Environment

Video captures B.C. man and his dog chased by aggressive coyotes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Port Coquitlam man and dog chased by aggressive coyotes'
Port Coquitlam man and dog chased by aggressive coyotes
WATCH: Caught on video — A Port Coquitlam man says he and his dog were chased by two aggressive coyotes, which followed him right up to his front door. Aaron McArthur reports.
A Port Coquitlam, B.C., man is sharing his experience of dealing with what he calls "extremely aggressive coyotes."

Scott Towers says he was walking his dog in his neighbourhood on Tuesday morning when he spotted two coyotes running directly at them.

He said he turned around and quickly started running back to his house, only to have the two coyotes follow him to his front door.

Luckily, Towers said he was able to get himself and his dog inside safely and then he called the B.C. Conservation Service.

However, he is not sure enough is being done to prevent something like that from happening again.

"I'm not sure what they're able to do, but it seems like there should be more to be done with these kinds of dangerous animals than they're doing right now," Towers told Global News.

"I felt like I just almost lost our dog yesterday, and it was really hard, couldn't stop breathing really hard and my heart was beating, it was very stressful."

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it is monitoring the situation in Port Coquitlam.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

