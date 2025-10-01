Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan First Nations group responds to audit

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a media event at its office in Saskatoon, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a media event at its office in Saskatoon, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

SASKATOON – An advocacy group representing First Nations in Saskatchewan is firing back after a forensic audit found more than $34 million in questionable, unsupported or ineligible spending over five years.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says it has a robust system of financial management, accountability and transparency.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Cougars golf team gearing up for international tourney'
Cougars golf team gearing up for international tourney

It says it hasn’t received the full audit report, despite sending multiple requests to Indigenous Services Canada, and isn’t able to provide rationale for each finding.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The independent audit, conducted on behalf of the federal government, examined funds provided by Indigenous Services Canada to the group representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The audit suggests $25 million of $30 million the organization received in COVID-19-related funding was spent in a questionable way, some travel expenses were ineligible, and overpayments in salaries and contracts were issued to a former employee.

The organization says all COVID-19 funding was accounted for and  clerical errors led to overpayments that were later corrected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices