Manitoba launches financial assistance program for communities hit by wildfires

Manitoba is rolling out a disaster financial assistance program for municipalities affected by this summer’s historic wildfires.

The program includes support for communities that were directly impacted by the fires, as well as those that hosted evacuees who were fleeing the flames.

“This has been the most severe wildfire season in Manitoba’s history, and our government is committed to supporting municipalities as they work to recover,” Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor said on Wednesday.

“Lives have been lost, families displaced, and communities deeply affected. Our government stands with Manitobans during this difficult time and is committed to helping municipalities rebuild and recover.”

Financial support will be available for municipalities that were involved in pre-emptive preparation efforts, emergency response, relief and recovery support, and restoration activities, as well as long-term strategies to mitigate future wildfires.

Naylor said Manitoba communities took part in “incredible acts of compassion and resilience” during the crisis.

“From opening their doors to evacuees to mobilizing emergency resources, these communities have shown what it means to care for one another. This program is one way we’re ensuring they’re not alone in the recovery process.”

More details on program eligibility are available at the province’s website.