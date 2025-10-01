Winnipeg police warn public of pickpocket-style ‘distraction’ thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are warning the public as they investigate a string of thefts in which the suspects distract their victims in order to steal jewelry or other valuables.

Three of these pickpocket-type thefts were reported to police between Sept. 18 and this past Saturday.

Const. Claude Chancy said in one case, a suspect approached an unwitting victim with the ruse of praying for a sick family member, and in another incident, a suspect tried to hug a victim.

In every instance, Chancy said, victims were robbed of valuable gold jewelry, which was replaced with counterfeit items.

“These individuals prey on the kindness of their victims,” he said.

“They’re very approachable, they seem very friendly. It’s almost like having a wolf in sheep’s clothing, if you will.

“We’re asking people to keep their jewelry well-hidden. If approached in a similar manner, decline the request, disengage and make a police report.”

The suspects, police say, are known to travel in groups, sometimes with children in tow, and have been spotted driving a car with an out-of-province licence plate.

The suspects are also known to target older victims who don’t speak fluent English, and their ability to pick targets seems well-honed.

“These individuals are very, very good at what they do — not only in the distraction techniques that they’re using, but even identifying the quality of the jewelry that their victims are wearing,” Chancy said.

“It can be wedding rings, it can be mementoes, it can be gold that’s been passed on from generation to generation, so these have a great importance and great value to the people that are wearing them.”

Police are urging anyone who interacts with the scammers to provide any details or photos of the suspects or vehicles to police.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).