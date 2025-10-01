Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police warn public of pickpocket-style ‘distraction’ thefts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 3:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police make arrest in jewelry theft scam, search for another suspect'
Winnipeg police make arrest in jewelry theft scam, search for another suspect
RELATED: Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a jewelry scam and distraction crime group they say has been committing thefts in the city in recent months – Aug 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police are warning the public as they investigate a string of thefts in which the suspects distract their victims in order to steal jewelry or other valuables.

Three of these pickpocket-type thefts were reported to police between Sept. 18 and this past Saturday.

Const. Claude Chancy said in one case, a suspect approached an unwitting victim with the ruse of praying for a sick family member, and in another incident, a suspect tried to hug a victim.

In every instance, Chancy said, victims were robbed of valuable gold jewelry, which was replaced with counterfeit items.

“These individuals prey on the kindness of their victims,” he said.

“They’re very approachable, they seem very friendly. It’s almost like having a wolf in sheep’s clothing, if you will.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re asking people to keep their jewelry well-hidden. If approached in a similar manner, decline the request, disengage and make a police report.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspects, police say, are known to travel in groups, sometimes with children in tow, and have been spotted driving a car with an out-of-province licence plate.

The suspects are also known to target older victims who don’t speak fluent English, and their ability to pick targets seems well-honed.

“These individuals are very, very good at what they do — not only in the distraction techniques that they’re using, but even identifying the quality of the jewelry that their victims are wearing,” Chancy said.

“It can be wedding rings, it can be mementoes, it can be gold that’s been passed on from generation to generation, so these have a great importance and great value to the people that are wearing them.”

Trending Now

Police are urging anyone who interacts with the scammers to provide any details or photos of the suspects or vehicles to police.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims'
Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices