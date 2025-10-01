Bichette making progress, considered day to day

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday that shortstop Bo Bichette is making progress on a daily basis, but there’s no firm date for his return to the lineup.

Bichette missed the last three weeks of the regular season with a left knee sprain.

“It’s day to day and our staff is aligned with that,” Atkins said.

Toronto will open the American League Division Series on Saturday against the winner of the wild-card series between New York and Boston.

Atkins, manager John Schneider and catcher Alejandro Kirk held media availabilities at Rogers Centre ahead of an intrasquad game later in the day. The Blue Jays and members of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons also planned to scrimmage on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto was expected to release its 26-man roster for the ALDS on Saturday morning.

Atkins also said that Chris Bassitt (back) was making progress and could be available for the division series but fellow right-hander Jose Berrios (elbow) has yet to resume a throwing routine.

The Blue Jays closed the season last Sunday with a fourth straight win to secure the East Division title. Toronto finished tied with New York at 94-68 but the Blue Jays took top spot as they had a better head-to-head record.

Toronto played in the wild-card round three times between 2020 and ’23 but was swept each time.

The Blue Jays haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. Toronto made a second straight appearance in the AL Championship Series that year.

The Blue Jays have been to the World Series on two occasions in franchise history, winning in 1992 and ’93.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.