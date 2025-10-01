MLB announces Blue Jays broadcast schedule

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays will open the post-season with an afternoon matchup.

MLB announced the schedule for the first two games of the American League Division Series on Wednesday.

If Boston wins its AL Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees, Toronto begins the playoffs Saturday against the Red Sox at 1:08 p.m. ET. Should New York advance, the Blue Jays will take on the Yankees on Saturday at 4:08 p.m.

Game 2 in either scenario is set for 4:08 p.m. on Sunday.

Boston leads New York 1-0 heading into Game 2 of the best-of-three series Wednesday night.

Toronto earned a bye to the Division Series by clinching the AL East and the American League’s top seed with a 13-4 win over Tampa Bay on the final day of the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.