Jets forward Perfetti looks to keep growing after scoring ‘Manitoba Miracle’ goal

Send this page to someone via email

Cole Perfetti is missing a special piece of hockey memorabilia.

The Winnipeg Jets forward scored a historic, game-tying goal in last season’s first round of the NHL playoffs that a local restaurant commemorated with a limited number of T-shirts.

The white shirt has Perfetti’s first name in blue capital letters and under it the time of 0:1.6, the initial seconds remaining on the clock in the third period when his redirection tied Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues 3-3.

Scorekeepers adjusted the clock to 2.2 and the Jets went on to win in double overtime with a goal from captain Adam Lowry. The league rounds up so the official scoresheet read 19:57 — the latest tying Game 7 goal in NHL history.

The shirt, which also has “We Believe” on it, kept the original 1.6 seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

Perfetti never did get his hands on one of the souvenirs.

“My parents and grandparents were here for that game. I think they did maybe get one or two, but I’m not 100 per cent sure, to be honest,” Perfetti said this week at Jets training camp.

“I know I never did. They were cool shirts, though.”

The forward from Whitby, Ont., doesn’t really need the memento. After all, he has the memory of the goal dubbed the “Manitoba Miracle.”

View image in full screen Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti (91) celebrates his goal on the St. Louis Blues during second period NHL round one, game seven Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg, Sunday May 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. FCG

Perfetti also has the not-so-great memory of the Jets getting knocked out of the second round in six games by the Dallas Stars, ending a season in which Winnipeg won its first Presidents’ Trophy for having the top regular-season record.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old also reached personal highs last season, finally playing all 82 games and recording a career-best 50 points off 18 goals and 32 assists.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Last year, that confidence was growing and growing throughout the year,” Perfetti said. “Going into the playoffs I was feeling really good about myself and the team.

“I definitely took that into the summer. I feel my confidence is at a good spot and I have very high belief in myself.”

Jets head coach Scott Arniel shares that belief.

“When it got to the playoffs, I thought he was one of our best forwards, most consistent forwards,” Arniel said of Perfetti. “Not so much scoring goals, but just getting inside and playing hard.”

Now he wants Perfetti to build off that growth.

“He’s a top-six forward on our hockey team, one of the best teams in the league, and he has something to bring every night and we’re seeing that,” Arniel said.

The coach has slotted Perfetti on the wing with future hall-of-fame centre Jonathan Toews and veteran free-agent signing Gustav Nyquist. Toews, who’s returning to the game after a two-year absence for health reasons, is 37. Nyquist is 36.

“There was a little bit of nerves, but more so excitement,” Perfetti said of skating with the duo. “Those are guys that have been doing this for a long time in this league at a high level and been impact players.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toews was one of his favourite players growing up.

“So now, to be able to be on a line with him, it’s pretty surreal and just exciting to get that opportunity,” Perfetti said of the former Chicago Blackhawks captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Nyquist said Perfetti doesn’t seem like a youngster.

“He’s mature beyond his years by a lot,” said Nyquist, who split time last season with Nashville and Minnesota. “He’s a really good kid who works hard and gets open. Wise beyond his years.”

Perfetti, who will get time on the first power-play unit, was in the gym during the summer building his explosiveness.

“Working on the stuff that can translate to the first couple steps on ice, kind of out-of-the-gate speed,” he said. “I feel good on the ice from it, so I feel a little bit faster, a little quicker.”

Winnipeg’s second line last year featured speedster Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed with Carolina in the off-season.

While the new line won’t have that speed, Perfetti said the trio shares high hockey IQ and a similar style of play.

“I think we’re all passers,” Perfetti said. “At times, we’re going to have to adjust and one of us is going to have to be a little selfish and shoot.

Story continues below advertisement

“But that’s the beauty about that — everyone on that line has a little bit of a knack for scoring but also has that pass-first mentality and looking for the right play.

“When three guys think alike like that and play a similar style, I think it’s easier to build that chemistry. I think it’s going to be good.”