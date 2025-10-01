Menu

Money

Minimum wage raised in 5 provinces, with Alberta now the lowest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2025 8:22 am
1 min read
Your Money: does the increase in minimum wage help with the rising cost of living?
Some workers' paycheques will get a boost beginning October 1st, as the minimum wage increases in five provinces. These changes are intended to assist Canadians with the rising cost of living, but what does this mean for families and businesses already feeling financially strained? Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq discusses with Miranda Anthistle.
Five provinces are increasing their minimum wage Wednesday to support workers amid affordability issues.

The hikes will apply to Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The provinces have tied their increases to Canada’s steadily growing consumer price index, which is an indicator of inflation.

Ontario’s minimum wage is now $17.60 per hour, Nova Scotia’s and Prince Edward Island’s are $16.50 an hour, Manitoba’s is $16 per hour and Saskatchewan’s is $15.35 an hour.

Alberta is the only province that has not boosted its minimum wage, with its $15-per-hour rate now the lowest in Canada.

British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador raised their minimum wage earlier this year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

