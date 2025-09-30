Menu

Canada

Regina honours National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 6:45 pm
1 min read
People across Regina honoured those lost to residential schools Tuesday on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
As Canada marks the fifth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, so too does the Queen City.

Multiple events took place across Regina as people reflected on the legacy of residential schools.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has the full story in the video above.

