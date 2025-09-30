Former Habs captain Pacioretty retires from NHL

Send this page to someone via email

ANN ARBOR – Veteran forward Max Pacioretty, who spent three seasons as captain of the Montreal Canadiens and spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has retired from the NHL after 17 seasons.

The University of Michigan, where Pacioretty spent the 2007-08 season before turning pro, announced Tuesday that Pacioretty was joining the Wolverines men’s hockey program as a special assistant to the head coach.

Pacioretty was selected by the Canadiens in the first round, 22nd overall, at the 2007 NHL draft. He became the 29th captain in Canadiens history before the 2014-15 season.

After 10 seasons in Montreal, Pacioretty was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in September 2018 for a package that included current Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. He had 448 points (226 goals, 222 assists) in 626 regular-season games and 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 38 playoff contests with the Canadiens.

After brief injury-riddled stints with Carolina and Washington following four seasons in Vegas, Pacioretty joined the Maple Leafs on a professional tryout before the 2024-25 season and made the team out of camp.

He ended up with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in a season limited by injuries and roster decisions. But he rediscovered his scoring touch in the playoffs, putting up three goals and five assists in 11 games after starting the post-season in the press box.

The 36-year-old from New Canaan, Conn., reached the 30-goal mark six times in his career. He had 335 goals and 346 assists over 939 regular-season games and 28 goals and 30 assists over 89 playoff appearances.

He was an all-star with Vegas in 2020 and won the Bill Masterton Trophy with the Canadiens in 2012, after his 2010-11 season was cut short in March when he sustained a neck fracture and a grade 2 concussion after a hit by Boston defenceman Zdeno Chara.

“After 17 seasons in the NHL, I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey,” Pacioretty said in a statement released by the Wolverines. “I’m so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey.

“Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.