Motorcycle rider dies after collision with SUV in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Police say a motorcycle rider has died after a collision involving an SUV in the city’s east end on Tuesday.

Police were called to Markham Road and Cougar Court, just north of Kingston Road, just before 8:30 a.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A male motorcyclist in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and there are road closures in the immediate area.