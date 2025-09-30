Menu

Canada

Motorcycle rider dies after collision with SUV in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 10:12 am
1 min read
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto Police say a motorcycle rider has died after a collision involving an SUV in the city’s east end on Tuesday.

Police were called to Markham Road and Cougar Court, just north of Kingston Road, just before 8:30 a.m.

A male motorcyclist in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and there are road closures in the immediate area.

