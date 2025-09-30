Motorcycle rider dies after collision with SUV in Toronto

Toronto Police say a motorcycle rider has died after a collision involving an SUV in the city’s east end on Tuesday.
Police were called to Markham Road and Cougar Court, just north of Kingston Road, just before 8:30 a.m.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
A male motorcyclist in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Trending Now
The investigation is ongoing and there are road closures in the immediate area.
- Emergency room closures drop in Ontario as critics urge government to make data public
- Talks break down between Ontario colleges, union with strike in 3rd week
- Finance minister claims Ontario has ‘operating balance’ as debt balloons
- Ford considers rolling out more cameras to investigate home invasions
Comments