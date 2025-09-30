Wolf shines as Flames beat Kraken in shootout

See more sharing options

SEATTLE – Matvei Gridin and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout and netminder Dustin Wolf took care of the rest as the Calgary Flames edged the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in NHL pre-season action at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

Berkly Catton gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 2:02 of the second period, after outshooting the visitors 17-5 in the opening frame.

Gridin tied the game at 11:58 of the second period, and then the goaltenders took turns making highlight-reel saves.

Wolf finished the game with 32 saves in regulation time, three in overtime, and three of four in the shootout. Frederick Gaudreau scored the lone Kraken goal in the shootout.

Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer stopped 18 shots in regulation time and two in overtime. He stopped two of four shots in the shootout.

Each team went 0-for-2 on the power play and the Kraken outhit the visitors 40-20.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in pre-season action.

Kraken: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in pre-season play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.