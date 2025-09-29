The countdown ‘is on’ for $10-a-day childcare in Saskatchewan

See more sharing options

189 days… That’s how long childcare providers say the provincial government has to get a deal done for $10 a day childcare.

Saskatchewan is one of two provinces who are yet to sign a deal extending the federally subsidized $10-a-day child-care program into March 2031. If an extension isn’t signed in the next six months, the deal will end in March 2026.

