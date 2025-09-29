The countdown ‘is on’ for $10-a-day childcare in Saskatchewan

189 days… That’s how long childcare providers say the provincial government has to get a deal done for $10 a day childcare.
Saskatchewan is one of two provinces who are yet to sign a deal extending the federally subsidized $10-a-day child-care program into March 2031. If an extension isn’t signed in the next six months, the deal will end in March 2026.
Andrew Benson has the full story in the video above.
