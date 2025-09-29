Menu

Canada

The countdown ‘is on’ for $10-a-day childcare in Saskatchewan

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 7:03 pm
1 min read
The countdown ‘is on’ for $10-a-day childcare in Saskatchewan
The uncertainty on whether or not Saskatchewan will sign an extension on the $10-a-day childcare deal with the federal government has many professionals worried. Andrew Benson reports.
189 days… That’s how long childcare providers say the provincial government has to get a deal done for $10 a day childcare.

Saskatchewan is one of two provinces who are yet to sign a deal extending the federally subsidized $10-a-day child-care program into March 2031. If an extension isn’t signed in the next six months, the deal will end in March 2026.

Andrew Benson has the full story in the video above.

