Canada

Anand tells UN that Canada ‘does not retreat from duty’ amid global crises

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2025 1:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'UN relevancy in question as organization celebrates 80th anniversary'
UN relevancy in question as organization celebrates 80th anniversary
RELATED: UN relevancy in question as organization celebrates 80th anniversary
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand told the United Nations General Assembly today that Canada “does not retreat from duty” at a time of numerous global crises.

Anand’s speech on behalf of Canada combined humanitarian and security concerns along with Ottawa’s desire to be what Anand called “an attractive destination for international capital.”

She also says Canada will be part of the political process that follows the Israel-Hamas war, and will help in every way possible.

Anand is defending international agreements, including the 1951 Refugee Convention that Washington wants to reform to have much more restrictive rules around who can claim asylum.

She says Ukraine “is not backing down” from fighting off Russia’s full-scale invasion, and that Canada is also resolute in supporting Kyiv.

Anand delivered the speech instead of Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was originally scheduled to take to the green marble podium.

Click to play video: 'Carney sees ‘many possibilities’ for Canada’s role in the world'
Carney sees ‘many possibilities’ for Canada’s role in the world
© 2025 The Canadian Press

