Canada

Montreal transit strike enters week 2, disrupting bus and subway service

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2025 12:09 pm
1 min read
A transit strike in Montreal that is disrupting bus and subway service in the city has entered its second week.

Buses and subways will run only during peak hours and late at night on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 2,400 maintenance workers of the Montreal transit agency went on strike last week for the second time this year.

The transit agency on Saturday rejected an offer from the maintenance workers’ union, saying the proposal didn’t take the employer’s finances into account.

The agency says it submitted a counter-offer, and negotiations continue today.

The union says it offered compromises that could have ended the two-week strike early, but the transit agency is being inflexible.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

