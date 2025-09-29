Menu

Politics

Danielle Smith’s Alberta Next panel to close out cross-province tour in Calgary

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2025 11:56 am
1 min read
Lethbridge residents divided on effectiveness of Alberta Next town hall
WATCH: While many who attended felt positive about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's visit to Lethbridge, others walked away with a sour taste in their mouths. Justin Sibbet reports – Sep 12, 2025
Premier Danielle Smith and her Alberta Next panel are set to wrap up their cross-province tour tonight in Calgary.

It’s their tenth and final town hall since July consulting residents about the province’s relationship with the federal government.

The panel is pitching six ideas that could become referendum questions, including exiting the Canada Pension Plan for an Alberta-run version, creating a provincial police force and wrestling more control over immigration.

Though initially billed as consultations, the premier told the most recent town hall in Grande Prairie that the province would likely take action on some topics without a vote.

Results of an online survey on the ideas haven’t been released, but crowds at the town halls have largely voted in favour of them in straw polls.

The Calgary meeting is the last in-person event for the panel, though a telephone town hall is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Anyone who wants to attend must pre-register on the Alberta Next website.

The location of the town hall is not listed on the website, but the Premier’s office told Global News that it is being held at the Spruce Meadows Equi-Plex at 18011 Spruce Meadows Way, southwest.

It will also be livestreamed on the Premier’s Facebook page and X account.

The doors open at 5 and the town hall starts at 6.

With files from Global News.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

