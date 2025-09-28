Chilliwack RCMP investigate targeted shooting

Send this page to someone via email

CHILLIWACK – Police in Chilliwack, B.C., say they’re investigating a targeted shooting that saw neighbouring homes struck by bullets Friday night.

RCMP say the shooting is believed to have been related to gang conflict.

They say officers responded to reports of shots being fired outside a home in the Crimson Ridge area of the city east of Vancouver at about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The Mounties say they found shell casings and blood at the scene, where one person suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Police say multiple neighbouring homes were also struck by bullets, but residents of those properties have not reported any injuries.

A burned Mazda CX-5 was found nearby and police say investigators are working to determine whether the vehicle and the shooting are connected.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information about the shooting, including any video footage, to contact Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.