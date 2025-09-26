Menu

Crime

SIRT investigating fatal Regina police shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
Regina police say one of their officers was forced to shoot a dog on Saturday when it attacked them in a back alley. View image in full screen
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Global News
Saskatchewan’s independent police watchdog is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Regina Thursday evening.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) — a civilian-led organization that looks into serious incidents involving Saskatchewan police — was called in to investigate a fatal shooting on East Haughton Road around 11 p.m.

Police say additional details will be provided by SIRT as they become available.

Click to play video: 'North-central Regina resident alarmed by police shooting'
North-central Regina resident alarmed by police shooting
