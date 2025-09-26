SIRT investigating fatal Regina police shooting

Saskatchewan’s independent police watchdog is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Regina Thursday evening.
The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) — a civilian-led organization that looks into serious incidents involving Saskatchewan police — was called in to investigate a fatal shooting on East Haughton Road around 11 p.m.
Police say additional details will be provided by SIRT as they become available.
North-central Regina resident alarmed by police shooting
Comments