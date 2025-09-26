Saskatchewan man arrested in U.K. on sex charges

See more sharing options

SASKATOON – A Saskatchewan man facing sex charges has been extradited back to Canada from England.

RCMP say the 69-year-old was to appear in Saskatoon court in May 2023 but fled the country and was later found to be living in London.

Investigators notified INTERPOL to request his extradition, and the U.K.’s high court dismissed an appeal by the accused.

Police say the man was arrested by London police and flown to Saskatchewan last week.

He faces three counts of sexual assault and four counts of invitation to sexual touching of a minor between 2010 and 2017.

Mounties say he remains in custody and is to appear in court next month.

“This is an example of an individual attempting to evade the Canadian judicial process,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Michelle Bonstrom said in a news release Friday.

“We’re thankful that, through our work with international partners, we were successful in bringing him back to Canada to face his charges.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.