Crime

2 arrested in Seven Oaks cocaine investigation, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Two suspects have been arrested and are facing a multitude of charges, Winnipeg police say, after the search of a Seven Oaks-area home led officers to $20,000 in cocaine and other contraband.

Police said an investigation into drug trafficking kicked off earlier this month, with a man identified as a suspect.

The suspect was pulled over Wednesday evening by police on Belmont Avenue and was arrested. Police said a search turned up a can of bear spray and just under $4,000.

Officers then searched the home, also on Belmont, and seized 288 grams of cocaine, $340 in cash, electronic scales, and drug packaging and other paraphernalia.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in the search and charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime. She was released on an appearance notice.

A 31-year-old man faces the same two charges, as well as a second count of possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, plus weapon possession and joyriding.

Click to play video: 'Pair of drug trafficking organizations busted by police'
Pair of drug trafficking organizations busted by police
