2 arrested in Seven Oaks cocaine investigation, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects have been arrested and are facing a multitude of charges, Winnipeg police say, after the search of a Seven Oaks-area home led officers to $20,000 in cocaine and other contraband.

Police said an investigation into drug trafficking kicked off earlier this month, with a man identified as a suspect.

The suspect was pulled over Wednesday evening by police on Belmont Avenue and was arrested. Police said a search turned up a can of bear spray and just under $4,000.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers then searched the home, also on Belmont, and seized 288 grams of cocaine, $340 in cash, electronic scales, and drug packaging and other paraphernalia.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in the search and charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime. She was released on an appearance notice.

Story continues below advertisement

A 31-year-old man faces the same two charges, as well as a second count of possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, plus weapon possession and joyriding.