Environment

B.C. residents living near quarry say dumped biosolids smell ‘like a dead body’

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 7:50 pm
1 min read
Residents of a small community south of Nanaimo say biosolids being dumped at a facility nearby is generating a smelly problem. View image in full screen
Residents of a small community south of Nanaimo say biosolids being dumped at a facility nearby is generating a smelly problem. Global News
Residents who live south of Nanaimo, B.C., say they are concerned about a strong odour coming from a nearby quarry.

Biosolids, which are stabilized products recovered at the end of the wastewater treatment process, are being dumped at the quarry from the Greater Victoria Sewage Treatment Facility.

Residents of the small community of Cassidy say it is creating a stinky problem.

“It’s a thick, heavy, odorous smell, enough for you to want to close your windows,” resident Nicolas Herman said.

“It’s worse when it rains; it seems like it activates the smell more so.”

Resident Debbie Martel said they first noticed the smell earlier this summer, but were never notified of the dumping process or the environmental impact from the facility.

“Is it polluting the environment? Is there safer ways to deal with it?” she said.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals (MCM) said work is being done at the site, using the biosolids along with sand and wood waste to restore the land and eventually encourage new vegetation and support the return of natural ecosystems.

The ministry said it is working with the company, Amrize and the Ministry of Environment and Parks to ensure the use of biosolids is managed responsibly.

“Since March, MCM inspectors have conducted two on-site inspections focused on the mixing, application, and seeding process,” the ministry said.

“They carefully reviewed the treatment area and confirmed that, while a faint odour was detected near the application site, it did not extend beyond the immediate area.”

Residents disagree.

“It smelled like a dead body,” Martel said.

“And why should we have to put up with the smell?”

Island Health says it is aware of residents’ concerns and is working with the Ministry of Environment.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

