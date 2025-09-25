B.C. residents living near quarry say dumped biosolids smell ‘like a dead body’

Send this page to someone via email

Residents who live south of Nanaimo, B.C., say they are concerned about a strong odour coming from a nearby quarry.

Biosolids, which are stabilized products recovered at the end of the wastewater treatment process, are being dumped at the quarry from the Greater Victoria Sewage Treatment Facility.

Residents of the small community of Cassidy say it is creating a stinky problem.

“It’s a thick, heavy, odorous smell, enough for you to want to close your windows,” resident Nicolas Herman said.

“It’s worse when it rains; it seems like it activates the smell more so.”

Resident Debbie Martel said they first noticed the smell earlier this summer, but were never notified of the dumping process or the environmental impact from the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

“Is it polluting the environment? Is there safer ways to deal with it?” she said.

2:26 Peachland residents concerned with proposed biosolid compost facility

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals (MCM) said work is being done at the site, using the biosolids along with sand and wood waste to restore the land and eventually encourage new vegetation and support the return of natural ecosystems.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The ministry said it is working with the company, Amrize and the Ministry of Environment and Parks to ensure the use of biosolids is managed responsibly.

“Since March, MCM inspectors have conducted two on-site inspections focused on the mixing, application, and seeding process,” the ministry said.

“They carefully reviewed the treatment area and confirmed that, while a faint odour was detected near the application site, it did not extend beyond the immediate area.”

Story continues below advertisement

Residents disagree.

“It smelled like a dead body,” Martel said.

“And why should we have to put up with the smell?”

Island Health says it is aware of residents’ concerns and is working with the Ministry of Environment.