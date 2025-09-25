Menu

Canada

Quebec woman who scalded young boy over ding dong ditch prank pleads guilty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 5:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman accused of pouring boiling water over child may soon face trial'
Woman accused of pouring boiling water over child may soon face trial
Related: Woman accused of pouring boiling water over child may soon face trial – Jul 8, 2025
A Quebec woman who scalded a 10-year-old boy at her door with boiling water last year has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Stéphanie Borel entered the guilty plea at the Longueuil courthouse south of Montreal and her case returns to court on Jan. 28, 2026 for sentencing arguments.

The boy, whose identity is subject to a publication ban, suffered serious burns to about four per cent of his body including his face, chest, and shoulder blade after the Oct. 2, 2024 incident.

The Crown and defence say in a joint statement of facts that Borel was fed up with being pranked by schoolchildren ringing her doorbell and running away, the so-called ding dong ditch prank.

It recounts how the complainant and his friends were walking home from school and the boy went to take part in the doorbell prank, but Borel opened the door and tossed a container of boiling water at the victim.

The statement also says that Borel’s assault against the Black boy was not racially motivated.

The statement adds that the two did not know each other at the time of the event but lived on the same street.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

