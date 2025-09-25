SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec scraps forestry bill after pushback from Indigenous leaders, environmentalists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 4:53 pm
The Quebec government is scrapping a contentious forestry reform bill that has sparked opposition from Indigenous leaders and environmental groups.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the news today during a meeting of the Quebec federation of municipalities.

The bill was tabled this spring by the former forest minister in an effort to protect communities dependent on the commercial forestry industry.

The legislation would have divided public forests into zones designated for conservation, multi-purpose use or forestry.

It was strongly criticized by environmental groups as well as Indigenous leaders, who said reserving vast swaths of forest for logging infringed on their rights.

Former forest minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, who tabled the bill, was shuffled from cabinet this fall and later resigned from the party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

