Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘It’s just terrible over there,’ Premier Doug Ford says of Marineland

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 3:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Marineland looking to sell amusement rides as Ontario park ‘evolves’'
Marineland looking to sell amusement rides as Ontario park ‘evolves’
RELATED: Marineland looking to sell amusement rides as Ontario park ‘evolves’ – Jun 19, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the situation at Marineland is “terrible” for the 30 belugas that remain there, the last captive whales in Canada.

Marineland recently requested export permits from the federal government to move all of its belugas out of the country.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the government has yet to make a decision on the request.

Marineland has been up for sale for nearly two years, though they have yet to announce a deal.

Trending Now

The park has not been open to the public since September 2024.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices