‘It’s just terrible over there,’ Premier Doug Ford says of Marineland

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the situation at Marineland is “terrible” for the 30 belugas that remain there, the last captive whales in Canada.

Marineland recently requested export permits from the federal government to move all of its belugas out of the country.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the government has yet to make a decision on the request.

Marineland has been up for sale for nearly two years, though they have yet to announce a deal.

The park has not been open to the public since September 2024.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.