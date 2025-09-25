Menu

Consumer

Starbucks to lay off 900 workers and close some stores in the Canada, US

By Dee-ann Durbin The Associated Press
Posted September 25, 2025 8:49 am
1 min read
FILE - Starbucks baristas stand on stage, March 20, 2019, during an annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). View image in full screen
FILE - Starbucks baristas stand on stage, March 20, 2019, during an annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). TW
Starbucks is laying off around 900 non-retail employees and closing some U.S. and Canadian stores as it focuses more of its resources on a turnaround.

The Seattle coffee giant will notify employees whose positions are being eliminated early Friday and said that it plans to close an undetermined number of stores in North America in the coming days.

A review of Starbucks locations revealed that many are falling short of financial performance targets or are failing to create the environment customers expect, according to a letter sent by Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol on Thursday.

“Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations,” Niccol wrote. “This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult.”

Starbucks said Thursday that it expects to end its fiscal year with 18,300 stores in North America, down 124 from last year.

It’s rare for Starbucks to shrink its store count during a fiscal year.

Niccol, is a turnaround specialist who was brought into Starbucks a year ago this month to give the brand a jolt. Under Niccol’s leadership, the struggling Chipotle chain, where Niccol was CEO for about 6 years, essentially doubled its revenue and its profit, and stock price, soared.

Starbucks said it will offer severance and support packages for affected employees.

In an emailed response sent to Global News after asking how many stores and staff could be affected in Canada, a Starbucks spokesperson said: “we don’t have exact figures to share.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

