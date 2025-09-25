Menu

Crime

Federal inmate expected to plead guilty to killing serial killer Robert Pickton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 6:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inmate charged in death of serial killer Robert Pickton'
Inmate charged in death of serial killer Robert Pickton
WATCH: A federal inmate has been charged in the death of serial killer Robert Pickton. In May 2024, Pickton was attacked at Port-Cartier maximum security prison in Quebec and died 12 days later – Jul 21, 2025
An inmate accused of killing notorious serial killer Robert Pickton in a prison attack last year is expected to plead guilty today.

Martin Charest was charged with first-degree murder in July, more than a year after Pickton died following a May 2024 assault at the Port-Cartier federal penitentiary.

Charest’s lawyer confirms her client will plead guilty to the charge at a court appearance in Sept-Îles, northeast of Quebec City.

Pickton was convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder, but confessed to killing a total of 49 women whom he lured to his pig farm near Vancouver.

An investigation summary released this summer showed Pickton was assaulted by a fellow inmate as medication was being distributed at the prison on May 19, 2024.

The report says Pickton died in hospital 12 days after his assailant broke a broomstick and thrust the broken end into the serial killer’s face.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

