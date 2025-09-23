Bichette, Santander take batting practice for Jays

SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette and veteran slugger Anthony Santander are both taking batting practice with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette has been out since Sept. 6 with a sprained left knee.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider says Bichette took swings in the batting cage Monday and would again today.

Santander has been out with a shoulder injury since May 29.

He had been doing a rehab assignment with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons but the minor-league team’s season ended Sunday.

Schenider says Santander was also in Toronto and, like Bichette, would take batting practice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

