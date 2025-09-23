Bichette, Santander take batting practice for Jays

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette and veteran slugger Anthony Santander are both taking batting practice with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette has been out since Sept. 6 with a sprained left knee.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider says Bichette took swings in the batting cage Monday and would again today.

Story continues below advertisement

Santander has been out with a shoulder injury since May 29.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He had been doing a rehab assignment with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons but the minor-league team’s season ended Sunday.

Schenider says Santander was also in Toronto and, like Bichette, would take batting practice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.