Sports

Podkolzin signs three-year extension with Oilers

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 12:35 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

The deal is worth US$2.95 million annually.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound Podkolzin had eight goals and 16 assists in 82 regular-season games with Edmonton. He added three goals and seven assists in 22 playoff games.

Edmonton Oilers training camp begins amid McDavid contract limbo
Edmonton acquired the 240-year-old from Moscow in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last August. He had a team-high 211 hits last season while averaging a career-high 13 minutes 13 seconds of ice time per game.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Canucks selected Podkolzin with the 10th pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

He appeared in 219 regular-season games with Vancouver, registering 26 goals and 33 assists with 91 penalty minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

