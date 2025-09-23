Podkolzin signs three-year extension with Oilers

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

The deal is worth US$2.95 million annually.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound Podkolzin had eight goals and 16 assists in 82 regular-season games with Edmonton. He added three goals and seven assists in 22 playoff games.

Edmonton acquired the 240-year-old from Moscow in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last August. He had a team-high 211 hits last season while averaging a career-high 13 minutes 13 seconds of ice time per game.

The Canucks selected Podkolzin with the 10th pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

He appeared in 219 regular-season games with Vancouver, registering 26 goals and 33 assists with 91 penalty minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.