Leafs hold off Sens for 4-3 pre-season win

OTTAWA – The Toronto Maple Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead and held on for a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in NHL pre-season action at Canadian Tire Centre.

Calle Jarnkrok, Nicholas Robertson and William Villeneuve each scored in the opening period to push the Leafs ahead.

Ridly Greig put the Senators on the board 1:45 into the second before Matthew Barbolini bumped Toronto’s lead to 4-1 just under four minutes later.

Arthur Kaliyev, in the second, and Olle Lycksell, in the third, pulled Ottawa within one but that was as close as the home side would get.

Vyacheslav Peksa made 16 saves on 18 shots for Toronto, while Artur Akhtyamov stopped 16-of-17 shots. Linus Ullmark gave up three goals on eight shots in the opening period for Ottawa, with Mads Sogaard making 11 saves on 12 shots in relief the rest of the way.

The Leafs will next host the Senators at Scotiabank Centre for the second game of a home-and-home series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2025.